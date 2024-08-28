Stoltenberg: NATO to increase military assistance to Ukraine after latest Russian shelling

At a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on 28 August, members of the North Atlantic Alliance condemned Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and pledged to increase military assistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Alliance's press service.

Thus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the Council meeting, stressed the need for more support for Kyiv to enable it to repel Russian attacks.

"In the wake of Russia's latest attack, Allies today confirmed that they are stepping up their military assistance to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He added that NATO must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and ammunition it needs to defend itself against Russian invasion, as "this is vital to Ukraine's ability to continue the fight".