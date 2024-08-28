ENG
CIA Deputy Director Cohen: It will be difficult for Putin to launch counteroffensive in Kursk region

Заступник директора ЦРУ Девід Коен

Deputy Director of the CIA David Cohen commented on the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian troops intend to hold the Russian territory they seized for "some period of time", Cohen said.

Vladimir Putin, Cohen believes, will have to "deal with the reverberations within his own society" over the loss of Russian territory.

In addition, according to the CIA deputy director, although Putin is preparing a counter-offensive, it will be difficult for the Russians to carry it out.

David Cohen also commented on the fighting for the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. He said that Russian troops were advancing towards it "with extraordinary losses".

