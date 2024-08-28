Ruscists hit Kupiansk with KAB: Three wounded (updated)

Russian invaders hit the centre of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with a KAB.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Three people are currently known to be injured. The city administration building was also damaged.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Later, Syniehubov said that the number of people injured in Kupiansk had increased to eight.