25 buildings burned down as result of enemy shelling on border of Chernihiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 27 August, Russians struck with cannon artillery at the settlements of Semenivka community in Novhorod-Siverskyi district.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the shelling caused a large-scale fire - the fire destroyed 25 buildings (residential buildings and outbuildings) and 70 hectares of forest flooring.

It is also reported that the Russian army conducted numerous strikes with cannon artillery at around 1pm. As a result, two houses in one of the settlements of the community caught fire, after which the fire quickly spread to other households. The fire was contained and prevented from spreading to other houses of civilians in the village.

No people were injured as a result of the shelling and fire.

Police are urging residents to evacuate the shelled border area to safer settlements.







