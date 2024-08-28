Consequences of enemy missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 8 injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, on 28 August 2024, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"Today, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih once again. They targeted civilians. Five people were preliminarily injured. The shelling damaged car repair boxes and vehicles. Rescuers are inspecting the area," the statement said.

18 rescuers and 4 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service were engaged in the aftermath of the hostile attack.

Watch more: Explosion in Kryvyi Rih was broadcast during telethon. VIDEO









According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, there are already 8 victims in Kryvyi Rih.

"The victims include a 64-year-old and a 29-year-old man. They are hospitalised in moderate condition. There is also an 18-year-old boy who will be treated on an outpatient basis. The garage cooperative in the city was damaged, 12 cars. Windows in the hotel were smashed," the statement said.







All services are working on site.

Updated information

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said that the number of victims had increased to nine. A 46-year-old woman was provided with medical assistance on the spot. Her condition is satisfactory.

He also said that more than 230 cars were damaged by the blast wave and debris in Kryvyi Rih. Rescuers worked to prevent the smashed cars from catching fire. Service stations, administrative buildings and a vocational school were also damaged.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that racists attacked Kryvyi Rih: 5 people were injured.