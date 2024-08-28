ENG
Explosion in Kryvyi Rih occurred on air of telethon. VIDEO

The explosion in Kryvyi Rih was broadcast during a telethon.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

During the broadcast, the head of the district military administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, spoke about the completion of search operations at the site of the missile attack on the city on the night of 27 August.

As a reminder, an explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih on 28 August.

See more: Russian strike on hotel in Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 4, search operations are complete. PHOTO

