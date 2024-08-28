Ruscists attacked Kryvyi Rih: 5 people were injured (updated)

An explosion rang out during an air raid in Kryvyi Rih. The Russians hit the city.

This was reported by the correspondents of Suspilny, Censor.NET informs.

The Air Force warned about the use of ballistic weapons from the East, as well as about the danger to Kryvyi Rih.

The head of the Defense Council of the city of Vilkul said: "Kryvyi Rih. An explosion. We do not film anything or post it on the Internet."

The head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, reported that as a result of the shelling, 3 people were injured.

Infrastructure and cars were damaged in the city. There was also a fire.

At the same time, Oleksandr Vilkul said that the occupiers damaged the object of civil infrastructure.

"Ambulances have already taken four people to the hospital. All emergency and utility services are working," he added.

Later, the head of the Lysak region said that the number of victims had increased to 5 people.

"Four men are 29, 41, 44, and 60 years old. They have shrapnel wounds, bruises, and akubarotrauma. All are in the hospital in a moderate condition. Among the victims is a 54-year-old woman. She will recover at home," said the head of the RMA.

