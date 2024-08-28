Russian strike on hotel in Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 4, search operations are complete. PHOTO

The number of people killed in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the Russian attack on the night of 27 August has risen to 4.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"Four people were killed in Kryvyi Rih. Search and rescue operations have been completed," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service reports that a total of 4 people were killed and 5 injured in a nighttime rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on 27 August.







Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Today is a day of mourning in the city.