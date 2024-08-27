Death toll in Kryvyi Rih has risen to three. Occupier attacked Nikopol district almost 20 times. PHOTOS

As a result of the night attack on Kryvyi Rih by the Russian Federation, three people were killed. During the day, the enemy continued to shell the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Three people have already been killed in a nighttime missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. One more person remains missing. Rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy," the statement said.

According to him, eight shops and cafes, 14 high-rise buildings, and about two dozen cars were damaged in the city.

There are also losses in the Nikopol district. A local man died in the Marhanets community. According to updated information, he was 70 years old. A private house, 6 outbuildings and a car were damaged there.



In addition, infrastructure, an administrative building and a museum were damaged in the Myrovka, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities and Nikopol. Two houses, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged. There were reportedly no casualties or injuries.

In total, Nikopol district experienced almost two dozen attacks during the day. Russians fired Grad rocket launchers and heavy artillery at the settlements. They also used drones.
















