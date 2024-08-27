Consequences of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: fate of two people is unknown. PHOTOS

A Russian attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih killed two people, and two more are likely to be under the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Five people were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in hospital - she is ‘seriously injured’. A 37-year-old man is also hospitalised. He is in a moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home.

The fate of two more people is currently unknown. They may be under the rubble," the statement said.

Six shops, four high-rise buildings, and eight cars were also damaged.

