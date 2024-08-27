Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 2. VIDEO
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih has risen to two.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the administration of the Kryvyi Rih district, Yevhen Sytnychenko.
Sytnychenko writes that, in addition to the destroyed hotel, the explosion damaged surrounding houses, shops, a catering establishment and cars.
