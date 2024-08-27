Russian Federation strikes at Kryvyi Rih: 1 person was killed, 4 were wounded

On the evening of 26 August, Russians attacked a civilian infrastructure building in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, four were injured, and five more may be under the rubble.

The head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A missile hit a civilian infrastructure building. One woman was killed. Four people are wounded, they are already in hospital. Five more people may be under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing. All emergency, communal and medical services are working," Vilkul said.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in Crimea.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv (updated)