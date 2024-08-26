Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv (updated)

On the morning of 26 August, explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

"An explosion in Kharkiv," the report says.

At least three explosions in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the city.

"Sounds of explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Be careful," he said.

"A guided missile on Kharkiv," the Air Force said.

"More explosions in the city," the mayor said at 8:08 a.m.

"The occupiers continue to strike at Kharkiv! Stay in the shelters," said the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Kharkiv region - stay in shelters," the AF warned.

"Emergency services continue to inspect the impact sites. At the moment, we have not received any calls about victims," Syniehubov said at 8:30 a.m.