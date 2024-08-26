ENG
Explosions occurred in Vinnytsia region, Kropyvnytskyi and Kremenchuk

On the morning of 26 August, explosions occurred in Vinnytsia region and Kropyvnytskyi.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

"The sound of explosions was heard in the Vinnytsia region," the report said.

Suspilne correspondents also reported explosions in Kropyvnytskyi.

Also, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, around 8:00 am.

