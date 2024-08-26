Air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine: Tu-95MS take off in Russia, missile carriers are in Black Sea

An air raid alert is declared in all regions of Ukraine. The enemy is attacking with "shaheds". Missile carriers and Tu-95MS are deployed to the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the air alert map and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The activity of 11 Tu-95MS aircraft was recorded in the airspace of the Russian Federation! In case of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, we will inform you additionally," the post reads.

The Ukrainian Navy reported that Russians had deployed missile launchers to the Black Sea:

"There are 4 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of 'Kalibr' cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 28 missiles," the statement said.

The enemy's shahed attack continues: about 60 drones are in the air across Ukraine.

The Air Force warns of enemy drone movements:

Several groups of UAVs in Chernihiv region are heading for Kyiv region.

A UAV from Zhytomyr region heading for Rivne region.

Several groups of UAVs from Sumy region in the southwestern direction.

A UAV from Cherkasy region heading for Kirovohrad region.

Several groups of UAVs from Mykolaiv region heading northwest.

Several groups of UAVs from Kharkiv region are heading to Poltava region.

"UAV in Kyiv region, heading for Vasylkiv," the Armed Forces reported.

