Air raid alert was announced in number of regions due to missile threat (updated)
On the evening of August 23, an air raid alert was announced in a number of regions due to a missile threat.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
At 7:33 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile threat to Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.
"Kyiv and Cherkasy regions - missile threat!" the statement reads.
At 7:52 p.m., all- clear signals were given in the regions. However, the missile threat remained for the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
"The all-clear signal was given in the regions! The missile threat remains for Sumy and Kharkiv regions," the Air Force said in a statement.
