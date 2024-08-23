ENG
Air raid alert was announced in number of regions due to missile threat (updated)

On the evening of August 23, an air raid alert was announced in a number of regions due to a missile threat.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

At 7:33 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile threat to Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

"Kyiv and Cherkasy regions - missile threat!" the statement reads.

At 7:52 p.m., all- clear signals were given in the regions. However, the missile threat remained for the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"The all-clear signal was given in the regions! The missile threat remains for Sumy and Kharkiv regions," the Air Force said in a statement.

