Ukraine is attacked by enemy UAVs - Air Force

On the evening of August 19, Russians attacked Ukraine with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"UAVs in the southern part of Sumy region, heading southwest," the AFU wrote.

