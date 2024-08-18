Attack of the "Shaheds" on Kyiv region: due to falling debris, two houses were destroyed, another 16 were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 18 August, debris from downed Russian targets in the Kyiv region destroyed private houses, four cars, and a power line.

This was stated by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning the enemy attacked the region with rockets. The alarm was raised twice. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. We are grateful to our air defense forces for their reliable protection," he said.

It is noted that there were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure and no casualties.

Consequences of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region

At the same time, as a result of the fall of the debris from the downed targets in one of the communities, destruction, and damage to private houses were recorded on the territory of three garden associations.

Currently, there is information about the destruction of 2 buildings and damage to 16 houses. Windows were smashed, facades and roofs were damaged. Work on fixing the consequences continues

The debris also damaged 4 cars, fences, and power lines. A fire on a grass deck was extinguished in one of the garden associations.

The State Emergency Service noted that the consequences of hostile shelling are being eliminated in the region.

"Rescuers are providing assistance to citizens from destroyed and damaged residential buildings. Pyrotechnic experts and psychologists are also working in the city," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of 18 August 2024, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, cruise and guided missiles, as well as Shahed strike UAVs. Air defense forces shot down 13 of the 16 air targets.