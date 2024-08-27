Russian troops strike at Marhanets with "Grad": man is killed. PHOTO
A man was killed in Marhanets, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of hostile shelling.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the enemy shelled the city with "Grad" multiple rocket launchers.
"A 65-year-old man's life was cut short. The garage was destroyed. Information is being clarified," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password