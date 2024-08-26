ENG
Occupiers attack Nikopol with artillery: man is killed, child is among wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on 26 August, a 47-year-old man was killed in the shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, six people were injured.

"Among them is a 14-year-old girl. All of them are hospitalised. One person is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. A supermarket, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged. We are checking the information," Lysak said.

