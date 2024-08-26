No threats to Kyiv HPP dam - CCD

There is no threat to the Kyiv HPP dam as a result of the Russian strike.

This was stated by the head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"There are no threats to the Kyiv HPP dam. It is impossible to destroy it with missiles. There is no point in comparing it to the Kherson region - there was an explosion from the inside. The Russians are using this topic to stir up panic, nothing more," the statement said.

Earlier, the media reported that Russia had attacked the Kyiv HPP.

