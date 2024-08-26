ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11680 visitors online
News Video War
32 801 116

Russian Federation attacks Kyiv hydroelectric power station - media. VIDEO

In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv hydroelectric power station near Vyshhorod.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bukvy.

The extent of the damage is currently unknown, the source said.

"There was no talk of a dam breach. It is currently unknown whether there were any injuries or deaths at this facility. It is known that infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region were damaged and one person was injured, but it was not specified where exactly," the article says.

Read more: Kyiv air defence forces kill about 15 "shaheds", attack on capital continues - KCMA

Author: 

Hydroelectric power station (39) shoot out (13068) Vyshhorod (20)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 