Russian Federation attacks Kyiv hydroelectric power station - media. VIDEO

In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv hydroelectric power station near Vyshhorod.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bukvy.

The extent of the damage is currently unknown, the source said.

"There was no talk of a dam breach. It is currently unknown whether there were any injuries or deaths at this facility. It is known that infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region were damaged and one person was injured, but it was not specified where exactly," the article says.

Read more: Kyiv air defence forces kill about 15 "shaheds", attack on capital continues - KCMA