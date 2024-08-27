We have first contracts when partners purchased Ukrainian equipment for Armed Forces, - Shmyhal

Ukraine has the first contracts when partners purchased Ukrainian equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and continue to do so.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a panel discussion at the Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"If a year ago it was almost impossible to imagine that our partners would buy Ukrainian weapons from Ukraine for the Ukrainian army and to protect our borders, today it is a reality. We have the first contracts when partners purchased Ukrainian equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And they continue to do so. We are expanding this programme," he said.

He also said that the government has introduced several other products to support the defence industry. These include military bonds issued by Ukroboronprom to raise funds from within the Ukrainian market.

"This is a short-term resource. It allows us to manufacture the equipment, and then our partners pay for the manufactured equipment. This approach is also already working, we have already introduced it and are developing several other similar financial instruments together with our partners," the Prime Minister said.