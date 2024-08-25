Russian attack on Kramatorsk: Body of Reuters journalist was recovered from rubble. PHOTOS

A body was found under the rubble in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, during a search and rescue operation.

This was announced by the head of the Kramatorsk CMA Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Rescuers found the body of the deceased under the rubble," he wrote.

According to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, one civilian was killed and six wounded as a result of the rocket attack on Kramatorsk.

"The body of a British citizen who was killed in a missile attack by the Russian Armed Forces has been recovered from the rubble of a hotel building in Kramatorsk.

Six people sustained injuries of varying severity," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

As a reminder, at night, the Russians attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk with an Iskander.

Reuters reported that a team of journalists from the agency was injured in a missile attack on the hotel. One of their team members went missing and two others were hospitalized.

Later, it was reported that the number of wounded in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, had increased to six, one in serious condition.