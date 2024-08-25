Strike on Kramatorsk: number of wounded rises to 6. PHOTO (updated)

A search and rescue operation continues in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin

"All the victims are Reuters journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the United States, Latvia and Germany. A journalist from the United Kingdom is also likely to be trapped under the rubble," the statement said.

As a reminder, at night, the Russians hit a hotel in Kramatorsk with Iskander.

UPDATE

As Suspilne later reported, citing the words of the head of the CMA Honcharenko, the number of wounded in Kramatorsk in Donetsk region has increased to six, one of whom is in serious condition. The search and rescue operation continues.

