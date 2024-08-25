Strike on Kramatorsk: person may be under rubble. PHOTO
Last night, on 25 August, the enemy attacked Kramatorsk with Iskander-M missiles.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
"Two people were injured, one person was rescued. The 2-storey hotel building was partially destroyed.
According to preliminary information, 1 person may be under the rubble, search and rescue operations are ongoing," the statement said.
It is noted that 60 tonnes of building structures have already been dismantled.
