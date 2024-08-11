Consequences of Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 11 August: 8 people are wounded. PHOTOS (updated)

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kramatorsk on 11 August, two utility workers were seriously injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"Staryi Misto... 5 wounded. 2 utility workers are seriously injured. Medics are working," the message reads.

Updated information

At 16.42, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin wrote: "8 people were wounded - these are the final results of the morning shelling of Kramatorsk.

The victims are local residents aged 42 to 77. One of the wounded was sent to Dnipro for treatment, two are receiving professional help in Donetsk region, the rest do not need hospitalisation."

Forty-two private houses, 19 multi-storey buildings, 5 utility companies, 7 private enterprises and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

"Every day life in Donetsk region is becoming more dangerous. Take care of yourselves - evacuate!" the RMA called.



















