Day in Donetsk region: 2 people died and 6 were injured, houses, infrastructure facilitie,s and enterprises were damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past day, 10 August, occupants killed two people in Donetsk region and wounded six others. Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts were under attack.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In Kurakhove, a person was wounded and 8 houses were damaged; another 4 houses were damaged in Hannivka. In Hrodivka, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, and numerous houses were damaged. In the middle of the night, Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Hryshyne and Rih, damaging 2 infrastructure facilities, an administrative building and a business. In Rivne of the Myrnohrad community, an enterprise was damaged.
Kramatorsk district
In the Lyman community, 2 houses were damaged: in Torske and Zarichne. In Kramatorsk, an infrastructure facility was damaged, and 4 people were injured. In Kostyantynivka, 2 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged; a person died in Stinky.
Bakhmut district
Two houses were damaged in Siversk and another one in Serebryanka.
According to Filashkin, in total, Russians fired 30 times at localities in Donetsk region over the past day. 1177 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 419 children.
