In Kramatorsk, Russians hit civilian object at night, journalists are injured (updated)

On the night of 25 August, explosions were heard in Kramatorsk. Russians shelled a civilian facility.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"Multi-storey buildings and private houses were damaged. There are wounded. One of them is in a serious condition.

We are establishing the extent of the damage caused by the enemy shelling," the statement said.

Later, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said that the Russians had attacked the hotel.

In the middle of the night, Russians struck Kramatorsk. Another target in the city was a hotel - two people are currently known to be wounded, and another person is under the rubble. All three victims are journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom," the statement said.