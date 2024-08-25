Occupiers launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv: 10 injured, including a 4-year-old child

On the night of August 25, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"A private house is on fire as a result of the plane's arrival in the Slobid district of the city. Emergency services are working at the site of the impact," the mayor said.

Later it became known that 6 people were injured.

"In Chuhuiiv, the enemy struck the private sector, a 4-year-old child was among the victims. Acute reaction to stress, without hospitalization," Synehubov said.

Four people were injured there.

