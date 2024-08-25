ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9711 visitors online
News
2 264 1

Occupiers launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv: 10 injured, including a 4-year-old child

обстріл, Харківщина

On the night of August 25, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"A private house is on fire as a result of the plane's arrival in the Slobid district of the city. Emergency services are working at the site of the impact," the mayor said.

Later it became known that 6 people were injured.

"In Chuhuiiv, the enemy struck the private sector, a 4-year-old child was among the victims. Acute reaction to stress, without hospitalization," Synehubov said.

Four people were injured there.

See more: Consequences of a missile attack on Balaklia. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (12935) Kharkiv (1257) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 