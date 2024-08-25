ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11243 visitors online
News Photo
5 957 1

Consequences of a missile attack on Balaklia. PHOTOS

On the evening of 24 August, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the private sector of Balakliya. Residential buildings, outbuildings, garages, and private cars were destroyed and damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region.

According to preliminary data, a 55-year-old man was injured.

In addition, fires broke out on the territory of two private households. Two residential buildings, a garage, and a car on a total area of more than 170 square meters were on fire.

The fire has been extinguished.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv: 10 injured, including a 4-year-old child

Балаклія
Балаклія
Балаклія
Балаклія
Балаклія

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Balakliya (63)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 