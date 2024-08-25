Consequences of a missile attack on Balaklia. PHOTOS

On the evening of 24 August, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the private sector of Balakliya. Residential buildings, outbuildings, garages, and private cars were destroyed and damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region.

According to preliminary data, a 55-year-old man was injured.

In addition, fires broke out on the territory of two private households. Two residential buildings, a garage, and a car on a total area of more than 170 square meters were on fire.

The fire has been extinguished.

