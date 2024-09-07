In Poltava, they said goodbye to six people who died as result of Russian missile attack on September 3. PHOTOS

In Poltava, near the Holy Dormition Cathedral of the OCU, the six people who died as a result of a missile attack on the communications institute on 3 September said goodbye.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Holy Dormition Cathedral in Poltava.

"Today, Poltava residents said goodbye to the senior lecturer of the cycle commission of general education disciplines of the Military College, Lieutenant Colonel Andrii Nazarenko, the assistant head of the college - the head of the financial service, Lieutenant Colonel Serhii Dyudiuk, senior engineer of the technical unit of the military unit Major Andrushchuk Serhiy Vladyslavovych, instructor of the training platoon of the military unit Junior Sergeant Vitaliy Viktorovych Kucheruk, driver of the military unit Soldier Dmytro Oleksandrovych Ryhachov and cadet Soldier Volodymyr Mykhailovych Kulikov," the statement said.

A total of 55 people from different cities of Ukraine were killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on the communications institute in Poltava.

On 3 September, Russians attacked Poltava with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital, and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

Read also on Censor.NET: Military Mykhailo Bratasyuk, who died as a result of Russian attack on Poltava, will be buried in Khmelnytsky region

























