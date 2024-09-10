BRAVE1 cluster has increased grants for participants to 8 million. Who can apply?. INFOGRAPHICS

The Defense Tech development cluster in Ukraine, Vrave1, has increased grants to defense technology developers to UAH 8 million.

This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation.

"We are creating the best conditions for the development and scaling of Ukrainian defense tech developments. We have launched new grants from Вrave1 - UAH 4 million and UAH 8 million, previously the maximum amount was UAH 2 million. Receive a grant, create new innovations and improve those that have already shown good results," said Fedorov.

You can get a grant for the following developments:

UAVS;

ground and sea drones;

means for intelligence and intelligence analysis;

rocket and artillery munitions;

electronic warfare and cyber warfare systems;

weapons based on unconventional principles of operation;

samples of weapons;

defense and security systems for troops;

automated control, communication and information security systems.

Fedorov reminded that Vrave1 will help to obtain codification according to NATO standards, test the development at a training ground, and get feedback from the military and experts.

You can apply for the grant by following the link.

In April, it was reported that over the course of a year, Brave1 project participants received 186 grants for their developments worth $3.2 million.