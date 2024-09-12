Kharkiv Security Police overpaid for fuel by several million hryvnias

The Kharkiv Regional Police Department purchased fuel at inflated prices.

This became known from the data of the Prozorro system, Censor.NET reports with reference to Newsrom.

Thus, on May 22, law enforcement officers signed a direct contract with Inkam Finance LLC for the supply of 186 thousand liters of diesel and 269 thousand liters of A-95 gasoline in fuel cards by the end of the year. For this amount of fuel, the regional police department agreed to pay UAH 25 million. But it is not the total amount that is more interesting, but the prices included in the calculations.

Thus, the seller estimated a liter of diesel at UAH 57.99, and a liter of A-95 gasoline at UAH 59.99. Inkam Finance LLC is a company that sells Avias and ANP fuel. It should be noted that even now the prices at these gas stations are much lower than those specified in the contract. For example, a liter of diesel fuel will cost UAH 50.99 for an ordinary buyer, and the same amount of "five" will cost UAH 55.89. That is, the Security Police Department overpaid more than UAH 2 million for the entire batch - and without taking into account the wholesale discount. This difference cannot be attributed to the cost of fuel delivery: under the terms of the tender, law enforcement officers will refuel themselves using cards at Avias and ANP gas stations (their list is in the documents).





The cost of diesel and A-95 gasoline at ANP filling stations in Kharkiv region in May (according to Carta.ua)

Fuel prices at ANP gas stations in Kharkiv as of today

Newsroom has obtained both official letters to the supplier with a proposal to reduce the cost of fuel. They have the same reference number 1356/43/40/04-2024, but completely different content. For example, the second version of the document is signed by the Deputy Head of the UPR Oleksandr Kolobov, and the text contains no specific proposals to reduce the cost of fuel, only a warning that the terms of the contract could theoretically be revised. Another difference is that while the first letter was signed by five other people in addition to Fomenko, the second was signed only by his deputy.





It seems that the parties were eventually able to reach an agreement, because on May 31, the supplier received the first UAH 5.3 million for 60,000 liters of gasoline and 20,000 liters of diesel at inflated prices. Interestingly, even now Inkam Finance sells fuel to other customers at a much lower price. For example, a Poltava utility company paid UAH 52 for a liter of A-95 at the end of August, and the Radisnyi Sad village council in Mykolaiv region paid UAH 53.

The police department continued to buy fuel at inflated prices: one of the last payments was made on August 27.







Invoices for fuel purchased by the Kharkiv Regional Security Police Department from Inkam Finance LLC

Newsrom asked Artem Fomenko, the head of the regional security police department, for a comment, but he refused to explain, referring the question to the press service.

On the right: Artem Fomenko, head of the Kharkiv Regional Police Department.

Viktor Tarieiev, a representative of Inkam Finance LLC, also declined to comment, saying that these financial and economic issues concern only the two parties. However, he emphasized that the price of fuel stipulated in the agreement is for the rest of the year, taking into account possible price increases.

However, this argument does not stand up to scrutiny. For example, the previously mentioned agreement with the Poltava utility company is also for the rest of the year. Nevertheless, the company, which purchased only 50 thousand liters of A-95, was able to get a much better price than Kharkiv law enforcement officers, who bought 269 thousand liters (excluding diesel). The relevant law enforcement agencies will now have to find out whether there were any grounds for this overpayment.