Occupants hit their own units with MLRS near Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. Ukraine's defence forces continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces.

As noted, in the area of Hlyboke, the enemy is carrying out isolated movements of personnel to replenish the current shortage of personnel at the front line, conducting engineering reconnaissance of the routes of advance. They are trying to find new routes for logistical support.

Not far from Lukiantsi, the enemy is building up its communication system and has taken logistical measures.

"In Vovchansk, in the evening, in the northern part of the city, the enemy attempted to deliver personnel using vehicles, which were destroyed as a result of fire. The enemy used MLRS in the areas adjacent to the Aggregate Plant, causing losses to its own units. It is taking measures to evacuate sanitary and logistical losses," the statement said.

In the vicinity of Tykhe, the enemy deployed personnel to the frontline, focusing on aerial reconnaissance to detect Ukrainian Defence Forces units.

According to the OTG "Kharkiv", 1 combat engagement took place yesterday. The Russian occupiers also carried out 2 air strikes using 6 KABs. The occupants launched 36 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired 372 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces are adequately responding to the enemy's actions and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," OTG "Kharkiv" emphasises.

It is also reported that the enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 85 people, including 22 irrecoverable casualties and 61 sanitary casualties. Two occupants surrendered.

Also, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy lost 42 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.

