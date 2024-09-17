There will be no power outages tomorrow. Ukrenergo urged not to turn on powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

No electricity consumption restrictions are expected tomorrow, 18 September, in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

Please use electricity sparingly during the evening hours of maximum consumption. Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.," the company reminded.

On 17 September, no electricity consumption restrictions are planned.

Earlier, former CEO of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that in cold weather in winter, there would be power outages even if all plans to repair generation facilities were implemented.

Yurii Korolchuk, an expert at the Institute for Energy Strategies, said that under the optimistic scenario, power outages will last up to 12 hours a day in the autumn and winter, and under the pessimistic scenario, up to 20 hours.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it is currently incorrect to predict how many hours there will be no power in winter or whether there will be any blackouts at all.