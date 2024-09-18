No power outages are planned for Thursday. Ukrenergo urged to consume sparingly in evening

No electricity consumption restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 19, in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"In the evening, the need for economical consumption remains. Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.," the company reminded.

Earlier, DTEK CEO Dmytro Sakharuk said that there is a possibility of blackout in Ukraine, but it is low, and the duration of controlled outages will depend on the nature of the damage and the time for recovery.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it was currently incorrect to predict how many hours there would be no power in winter or whether there would be any blackouts at all.