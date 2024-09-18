Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution to install floating TPPs in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved measures to organize the installation of gas piston and/or gas turbine units on technical fleet vessels.

This is stated in Resolution No. 1069, LIGA.net reports.

It is noted that these measures are marked "for official use".

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers said that the lease of such stations and related services will be carried out through the conclusion of a contract without the use of open bidding.

The stations were also exempted from the need to obtain urban planning conditions, land allocation and other bureaucratic obstacles.

As reported, at the end of January 2023, the Turkish company Karpowership and the state-owned Energy Company of Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding that provides for the supply of 500 MW floating power plants.

Karpowership assured that such power plants would be able to meet the electricity needs of 1 million households. They were planned to be placed in the ports of Moldova and Romania.

Later, it became known that Ukraine and Turkey would focus on finding a safe location for Turkish floating power plants that could increase electricity production for certain Ukrainian regions.