AFU General Staff: 95 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy mostly attacks in Kurakhove direction

As of 4 p.m., 95 combat engagements took place. The situation at the front is characterized by the enemy's particular activity in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

During the day, a number of settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy shelled Mykolaivka, Bobylivka, Riasne, Prohres, Zhuravka and Vilna Sloboda with artillery; Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Kekyne, Rudnieve, Richka and Velyka Rybytsia were hit by air strikes. The enemy also conducted 11 air strikes on the territory of Kursk region, using 14 GABs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv direction

Today in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders attempted to assault the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk once.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units four times in the vicinity of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka, and one firefight is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly the defense.

Hostilities in Donbas

Today, in the Lyman sector, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Torske. Five engagements ended without success for the enemy, two more are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction near Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyimka, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupying army, and four more attacks are ongoing.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 638,140 people (+1,130 per day), 8,705 tanks, 18,177 artillery systems, 117,093 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders assaulted the positions of our troops near Kurdiumivka. The enemy attack was repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to seven. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the area of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka, where four firefights took place, three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, have already made 22 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodika and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 16 enemy attacks so far, with six attacks still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to updated information, 13 out of 36 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in this area today. Fierce fighting continues.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, assaulted the positions of our units four times near Vuhledar, Rivnopillia and Katerynivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: Kinburn spit is now actually zone of hostilities, and quite active ones - Pletenchuk

Fighting in the south

In the Orikhivs direction, the occupiers made three attempts to attack our units near Piatikhatky and in the direction of Novoandriivka. The terrorist army also fired at Kamianske with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Mykolayivka, Kherson region. The invader also keeps trying to drive our troops from their positions, thus three attacks have been made today, and one firefight is currently ongoing.