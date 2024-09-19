Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 638,140 people (+1,130 per day), 8,705 tanks, 18,177 artillery systems, 117,093 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 638,140 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.09.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 638,140 (+1,130) people,
- tanks ‒ 8705 (+14) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,093 (+13) units,
- artillery systems - 18177 (+23) units,
- MLRS – 1189 (+1) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 947 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 15417 (+63),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2592 (+0),
- ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24,839 (+55) units,
- special equipment ‒ 3109 (+0)
