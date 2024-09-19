ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3128 visitors online
News
5 157 9
Russian Army (8037) Armed Forces HQ (3653) liquidation (2046) elimination (4403)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 638,140 people (+1,130 per day), 8,705 tanks, 18,177 artillery systems, 117,093 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 638,140 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.09.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 638,140 (+1,130) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8705 (+14) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,093 (+13) units,
  • artillery systems - 18177 (+23) units,
  • MLRS – 1189 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 947 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 15417 (+63),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2592 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24,839 (+55) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3109 (+0)

Watch more: National Guard destroy Russian armored personnel carrier with ammunition in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Втрати армії РФ на ранок 19 вересня

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 