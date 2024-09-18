National Guard destroy Russian armored personnel carrier with ammunition in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

The National Guardsmen of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" successfully destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier with ammunition in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

"The operation was carried out by aerial reconnaissance men together with a D-30 howitzer crew, demonstrating high efficiency and coordination of the units' actions. Thanks to their professional actions, the enemy suffered significant losses on the Zaporizhzhia front," the publication added.

Watch more: Occupiers mistook Azov fighters for their own: "You’ve fallen into hands of purebred Ukrainian, please quickly lay face down!". VIDEO