National Guard destroy Russian armored personnel carrier with ammunition in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
The National Guardsmen of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" successfully destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier with ammunition in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
"The operation was carried out by aerial reconnaissance men together with a D-30 howitzer crew, demonstrating high efficiency and coordination of the units' actions. Thanks to their professional actions, the enemy suffered significant losses on the Zaporizhzhia front," the publication added.
