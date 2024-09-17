Occupiers mistook Azov fighters for their own: "You’ve fallen into hands of purebred Ukrainian, please quickly lay face down!". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine discovered a group of Russian invaders in the forest in the Luhansk region and pretended to be scouts of the Russian Armed Forces.

In particular, the Azovs posed as airborne reconnaissance and went to the positions of the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

"We almost shot you, we thought you were Ukies," one of the Russians told our fighter.

A few minutes later, the Ukrainian soldier admitted that "the Russians fall into hands of purebred Ukrainian", so our soldiers captured three Russian soldiers.

"Put your hands on your head. Please quickly lay face down. Behave yourself well and everything will be fine," our soldier ordered.

