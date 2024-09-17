88 combat engagements in frontline, enemy is most active in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

As of 16:00, the number of combat engagements on the frontline increased to 88. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove direction, where it conducted a quarter of all attacks. The enemy continues to try to use its advantage in manpower and air support.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Russia continues to use aircraft and artillery along the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the areas of Karpovychi, Prohres, Uhroidy, Stepok, Vysoke, Buchky, and Semenivka came under artillery fire. Enemy KABs attacked the areas of Malushyne, Obody, Rivers, Katerynivka, Bondarivshchyna, Pysarivka, and Hlukhiv with KABs, using a total of 14 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy launched four missile attacks on the city of Sumy. In addition, the enemy has dropped 17 guided aerial bombs on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation today.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction six times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Novoosynove, and in the direction of Lozova. One firefight near Kruhliakivka is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, hostile attacks continue in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been eight combat engagements in this sector, two of them are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

Combat actions in Donbas

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked near Verkhnekamianske and Vyimka, twice trying to break through our defences. Both attacks were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assault operations near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Klishchiivka. One firefight is still ongoing near Bila Hora.

Seven hostile attacks took place in the Toretsk direction, the enemy mainly attacked near Toretsk and Nelipovka, our defenders are giving a worthy fight back. Five combat engagements have already been completed. The aggressor's aircraft also struck Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, and Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles and anti-aircraft gunships.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupants have made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Hrodivka, Novotoretske, Orlivka, Mykolaivka, Ukrainske and attacked towards Zelene Pole. The defence forces have already repelled 14 enemy attacks, and five battles are still ongoing.

The largest number of engagements so far has taken place in the Kurakhove direction. With the support of aviation, the invaders tried to advance 22 times near Tsukurine, Zhelanne Persha, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka. Six engagements are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders attacked six times in the direction of Vuhledar and Katerynivka, three attacks are still ongoing.

Fighting in the south

The town of Verbove in the Huliaipole direction was subjected to a Russian proxies' air strike.

Two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky direction.

The situation in other frontline areas did not change significantly.