Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, now Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi was against the offensive of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Kursk region when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first spoke about it.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports this with reference to sources.

Two high-ranking military officials said that Zaluzhnyi's objection was that there was no second clear step in the event of a successful breakthrough of the Russian border.

He asked, "When you get a foothold, what's next?"

"He never got a clear answer from Zelenskyy. He felt that it was a game," the source added.

The former commander of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, Emil Ishkulov, also opposed the attack on Kursk, the newspaper writes.

Zaluzhnyi did not respond to Politico's request for comment. Ishkulov could not be reached for comment. His colleague said he would not agree to comment.