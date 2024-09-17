If Ukraine falls, Moldova will be next target of Russia’s attack - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that support for Ukraine is a guarantee of the survival of neighbouring Moldova. If Kyiv falls, Chisinau will be next in line for a Russian attack.

She said this at a conference dedicated to concerns about the expansion of Russian interference in the region, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

"Everything we do to support Ukraine also means promoting stability in relations with Moldova. It is clear what people here are most concerned about: if Ukraine falls, Moldova will be the next country in line," Baerbock said.

The German foreign minister visited Chisinau together with representatives of France and Romania as part of the Partnership Platform with Moldova.

Germany, one of Kyiv's main military partners in Europe, initiated the platform after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, presenting it as part of a broader effort to stabilise Moldova's economy and protect it from Russian disinformation.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed that the country still faces serious challenges and called on partners to step up their support.

"Russia's war against Ukraine, which we condemned from day one, has caused enormous damage to our economy. The uncertainty caused by the war continues to severely hamper our economic development and will continue to do so as long as the war continues," Sandu added.