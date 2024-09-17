Turkey proposes to build new security architecture to resolve war in Ukraine

Russia's war against Ukraine must be resolved by building a new security architecture based on international law.

This was stated by the head of the National Intelligence Organisation of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalın, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hürriyet.

"The international system, which is rapidly changing and becoming increasingly fragile, is facing two important global crises in the context of the war in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip... The Russian-Ukrainian war should be resolved by building a new security architecture based on international law," Kalyn said in a statement.

Read more: Ukraine is being forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back, - MEP Loiseau

Regarding the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, he stressed the need for an early ceasefire, and for long-term peace there must be a two-state solution by ending the occupation.

"Turkey will continue its open and covert multilateral intelligence efforts to end the war in Ukraine and Gaza," the Turkish intelligence chief said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the return of the occupied Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law.