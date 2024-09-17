Ukraine is being forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back, - MEP Loiseau

MEP Nathalie Loiseau called on the EU to allow Ukraine to attack Russia with Western weapons and provide it with all the necessary assistance.

During the debate on the continuation of military and financial assistance to Ukraine from the EU, she said: "The restrictions imposed on Ukraine to protect itself make no sense. It is being forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back."

Loiseau also does not understand why Ukraine is prohibited from returning fire where it is being fired upon.

"What is Joe Biden thinking about? Why deny long-range missiles? What is Olaf Scholz up to? Why are we turning a blind eye to sanctions evasion? Meanwhile, Moscow buys goods from North Korea and Iran without regard to the price. Do we realize what this means?" - she emphasized.

"Helping Ukraine does not mean taking selfies in Kyiv or repeating empty speeches. Helping Ukraine means providing it with what it needs, when it needs it, without restrictions and without delay," the MP added.

It should be noted that on Thursday, September 19, the European Parliament is scheduled to vote on a resolution to continue supporting Ukraine.

