Almost 60 MEPs call for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons

Ukraine should be able to use the provided weapons to hit targets in Russia, almost 60 members of the European Parliament insist.

They wrote a letter with this appeal to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, Czech Radio, which has the document, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

In the letter, MEPs call on Borrell to continue to put pressure on member states to lift all restrictions.

"We strongly urge you to continue to pressure EU member states and their NATO allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons... Recent events, including Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region, show that fears of a possible escalation may be exaggerated," the letter reads.

Its signatories believe that Ukraine should have a chance to strike any military facilities from where Russia attacks its territory, said one of the initiators of the letter, MEP Jan Farsky from the Czech political movement STAN. "Russia is the aggressor, it attacks civilian objects. But Ukraine's hands are tied, which leads to a prolongation of the conflict and unnecessary casualties. We cannot leave it as it is," Farsky said.

Some European Union countries still do not allow the use of the supplied weapons for attacks on military targets in Russia. On the other hand, countries such as the Czech Republic, Sweden, and the Netherlands support Kyiv and do not impose any conditions for the use of weapons. Each state makes an individual decision on possible restrictions for the supplied weapons.

Borrell himself stated in late August that EU countries should lift all restrictions.

The call to lift all restrictions was signed by representatives of all political factions of the European Parliament, with the exception of the Patriots of Europe and the Europe of Sovereign Nations.