Von der Leyen is re-elected as President of European Commission

Фон дер Ляєн переобрали президенткою Єврокомісії

The European Parliament has elected Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the European Parliament.

Von der Leyen's candidacy was supported by 401 MEPs.

She will serve as President of the European Commission for the second time.

