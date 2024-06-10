Majority with pro-European and pro-Ukrainian forces will be formed in European Parliament - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that after winning the European Parliament elections, the European People's Party would form a "centre" with political parties that have pro-European and pro-Ukrainian positions, among others.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrayinska Pravda, the head of the European Commission said this at a press conference after the announcement of the preliminary results of the European Parliament elections.

"I thank the voters for their trust. Today is a good day for the European People's Party. We have won the European elections. We are currently the strongest party and the basis for stability. I am grateful to the voters who have recognised our leadership over the past five years," said von der Leyen.

She also stressed that it was possible to preserve unity in Europe.

"This election has sent us two messages. The first is that there is a majority in the 'centre' for a strong Europe, and this is critical for stability. This 'centre' has been preserved. But it is also true that the extreme left and right have gained support. That is why these results mean a huge responsibility for the parties in the centre. We may have differences on different points, but we are all interested in stability, we all want to see a strong and effective Europe," she said.

Leyen added that she wants to continue working "with those who are pro-European, pro-Ukrainian" and support the "rule of law".

According to the election results, the European People's Party, which holds a pro-Ukrainian position, is leading in the European Parliament elections.

